Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Greene (groin) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

Greene tossed 66 pitches in his third rehab start Sunday, allowing two runs (zero earned) with seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings. He will get stretched out to around 80 pitches Friday in what is likely to be his final rehab outing before rejoining the Reds' rotation. Greene hasn't pitched for Cincinnati since early June because of a nagging right groin strain.