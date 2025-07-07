Greene won't make a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday as planned after he felt renewed tightness in his right groin, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene may have had an outside chance at pitching in the Reds' final game before the All-Star break Sunday versus the Rockies if he had made it out of the rehab start no worse for the wear, but the setback with the groin officially closes the door on a first-half return. The right-hander labeled himself as day-to-day and said he underwent another MRI, but the Reds have yet to reveal the findings from his latest medical testing. Once the MRI results are in, the Reds will likely have a clearer idea regarding when Greene can ramp up his throwing again and potentially head out on a rehab assignment. Greene was initially placed on the injured list June 4 due to the Grade 1 right groin strain, and he also required an epidural shortly thereafter to address back soreness.