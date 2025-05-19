Reds manager Terry Francona said that Greene (groin) is on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Cubs, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Francona indicated earlier Monday that Greene was trending toward a return this weekend, and now the skipper has offered the specific day for the right-hander to be activated. Greene will not make a rehab start, but he has completed multiple bullpen sessions and thus far has had no problems recovering from the Grade 1 right groin strain that sent him to the 15-day injured list in early May. He could be on a somewhat limited pitch count Friday.