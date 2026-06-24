Reds' Hunter Greene: Poised for season debut next week

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Greene (elbow) will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Greene is slated to throw 80-to-85 pitches in his third rehab start and, if all goes well, will rejoin the Reds' rotation for his season debut late next week. The right-hander has looked sharp in his first two rehab outings, sitting in the upper-90s with his fastball while tossing eight scoreless innings with a 9:2 K:BB. Greene is coming back from surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow.