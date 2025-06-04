Manager Terry Francona said that Greene was pulled from his start during Tuesday's win over the Brewers due to a flare-up of his groin injury, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene managed to last five innings Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters. He spent time on the injured list in May due to a groin strain, so the decision to pull him after 85 pitches was made in order to prevent him from further aggravating the injury. The 25-year-old righty will receive an MRI on Wednesday to determine if any serious damage was done. Until then, his status for his next start is unknown.