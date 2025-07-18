Reds' Hunter Greene: Set for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that Greene (groin) is on track to make a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League early next week, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The plan is for Greene to make one start in Arizona before continuing his rehab at Triple-A Louisville. The 25-year-old suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right groin early in July. It's unclear how many rehab appearances he'll need, but he shouldn't be expected back until sometime in August.
