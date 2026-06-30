Reds' Hunter Greene: Set for season debut Saturday

Greene (elbow) will make his season debut for the Reds on Saturday versus the Orioles, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Manager Terry Francona had said previously that Greene would take the ball either Friday or Saturday, and it's now official that the hard-throwing righty will pitch on Independence Day. Brady Singer will get the start in Friday's series opener. Greene is coming back from arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow, which he underwent in mid-March. The hurler was excellent in three rehab starts, posting a 13:2 K:BB over 14.1 scoreless innings. Greene logged 82 pitches and 6.1 frames in his final rehab outing, so he should be prepared for close to a full workload Saturday.