Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Reds' Hunter Greene: Set for season debut Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Greene (elbow) will make his season debut for the Reds on Saturday versus the Orioles, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Manager Terry Francona had said previously that Greene would take the ball either Friday or Saturday, and it's now official that the hard-throwing righty will pitch on Independence Day. Brady Singer will get the start in Friday's series opener. Greene is coming back from arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow, which he underwent in mid-March. The hurler was excellent in three rehab starts, posting a 13:2 K:BB over 14.1 scoreless innings. Greene logged 82 pitches and 6.1 frames in his final rehab outing, so he should be prepared for close to a full workload Saturday.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!