Greene (groin) is scheduled to make the third start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.

Greene breezed through his first rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 23 with four strikeouts over two scoreless frames, but he wasn't nearly as sharp while moving up to Louisville for his second outing Tuesday. He struck out six but allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks before leaving after 2.1 innings due to a sore leg. Greene has quickly moved past that issue and will remain on schedule with his rehab assignment, but it's not clear if he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list following Sunday's start. Since he was lifted after 50 pitches in Tuesday's outing, Greene may need to push his pitch count into the 65-to-80 range Sunday for the Reds to feel comfortable adding him back to the big-league rotation next week.