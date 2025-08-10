Reds manager Terry Francona said that Greene (groin) will work out in Cincinnati on Sunday and is expected to return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene completed the fourth start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday, when he struck out seven over 5.1 innings while ceding five earned runs on two hits and three walks. Though he allowed a pair of home runs to sully his stat line, Greene got stretched out to 79 pitches and seems to have checked out fine physically following the start. If all goes well in his workout Sunday, he'll rejoin the big club Wednesday, which will force the Reds to rejigger their rotation. Nick Martinez may be at risk of moving to the bullpen as a result of Greene's return, despite tossing seven innings of one-run ball in Saturday's win over the Pirates.