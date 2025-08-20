Greene allowed three runs on six hits and struck out 12 without walking a batter over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Greene filled up the strike zone, throwing 74 of 98 pitches for strikes in his second start back from a groin injury. The right-hander's workload Tuesday suggests he's clear for a full workload moving forward. The 12 strikeouts matched his season high, and this was his seventh quality start in 13 outings. Greene is at a 2.63 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 91:14 K:BB through 72 innings. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Dodgers.