Greene allowed just two hits over 6.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He struck out nine.

Greene was dominant Wednesday, matching a season high with nine strikeouts while turning in his first scoreless outing since May 3. However, the right-hander was stuck with a no-decision as the Reds couldn't break through against Mitch Keller in an eventual 1-0 loss. Still, it was an impressive performance from the 24-year-old Greene, who had struggled to a 5.60 ERA while issuing 12 walks over 17.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, he's 5-2 on the year with a 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 98:37 K:BB across 88.2 innings. Greene's currently scheduled for a rematch with the Pirates at home in his next start.