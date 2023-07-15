Greene (hip) is throwing off a mound at the Reds' training complex in Goodyear (Ariz.), MLB.com reports.

Greene reached a third level of his rehab program and needs to achieve one more level before beginning a rehab assignment. The right-hander is doing a core-stability program to strengthen his hips and back to prevent future soreness. Cincinnati manager David Bell said Greene is still on track for an August return.

More News