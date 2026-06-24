Reds' Hunter Greene: Throws 64 pitches in rehab start

Greene (elbow) struck out three and scattered two hits and one walk over four scoreless frames in a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Greene threw 64 pitches in his second rehab outing and first with Louisville. He averaged 98.4 mph with his four-seamer Tuesday, down a bit from his average of 99.5 mph last season. His results have been excellent through his first two rehab starts, with Greene firing eight scoreless innings with a 9:2 K:BB. Per MLB.com, Greene is expected to build up to 70-to-85 pitches in one final rehab start with Louisville on Sunday before returning from the 60-day injured list in the first week of July. He's working his way back from mid-March surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow.