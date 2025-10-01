Greene (0-1) took the loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. He allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings.

The hard-throwing righty gave up a leadoff home run to Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the first, which set the tone early for the Dodgers. Greene appeared to be settling in but lost his focus and command entirely in the third inning when he gave up back-to-back walks and then back-to-back homers to Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman. After missing more than two months with a groin injury, Greene returned to post a 2.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 59:12 K:BB over his final 48 regular-season innings prior to Tuesday's hiccup.