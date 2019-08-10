Iglesias isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Cubs due to biceps soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It initially looked as though Iglesias was in line for a scheduled off day, but the team has since disclosed that he's being held out Saturday with biceps soreness. The issue doesn't appear to be serious, per Sheldon. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

