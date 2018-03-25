Nicolino was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Sunday.

Nicolino was recently designated for assignment by the rebuilding Marlins after posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 10.1 spring training innings. It's unclear if he'll be used in a starter or long-reliever capacity for the Reds at this point, so that's certainly remains something worth monitoring. The 26-year-old is not a strikeout pitcher (11.4 percent K-rate in 2017) and is coming off a 2017 season in which he put up a 5.06 ERA and 26:20 K:BB in 48 innings with the Marlins.