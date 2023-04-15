site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Kevin Newman: Available off bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Newman (shoulder) is expected to be available off the bench Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Newman was also said to be available Friday but did not make an appearance. He's nursing a bruised left shoulder as Jose Barrero continues to get starts at shortstop for the Reds.
