Newman went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Cardinals.

While starting his second game in a row, Newman once again delivered a two-hit performance to lift his season-long average up to .257. He'll be back on the bench for Thursday's series finale with St. Louis, and despite his hot start to the week, Newman's playing-time outlook only projects to get worse as the season rolls along. The Reds have already summoned one of their top infield prospects in Matt McLain to the big leagues, and Elly De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand may not be far away from receiving promotions from Triple-A Louisville.