Newman will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Newman has indirectly benefited from Wil Myers (illness) having recently joined Joey Votto (shoulder) on the injured list. As a result of the absences of Myers and Votto, Steer has shifted across the diamond to log more time at first base of late, opening up more work in the infield for Newman in the process. Newman will pick up his third straight start after he went 3-for-8 with a walk, two RBI and a run between the final two games of the Reds' weekend series in Oakland.