Newman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Newman is on the bench for the second straight game and may be limited to a part-time role moving forward while rookies Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain have emerged as regulars on the left side of the infield, which has resulted in third baseman Spencer Steer moving to the other side of the diamond of late. Playing time could be even tougher for Newman to attain once Nick Senzel (knee), Joey Votto (shoulder), Jake Fraley (wrist), Wil Myers (shoulder) and Henry Ramos (hip) are all back from the injured list.