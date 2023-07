Newman served as a pinch hitter and knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Newman pinch hit for Jake Fraley against left-hander Caleb Ferguson and knocked in Elly De La Cruz for the first Cincinnati run. Newman was activated off the injured list last Monday but hasn't appeared in a game since. He's normally in the lineup against southpaws, but the Reds haven't seen a lefty starter since he rejoined the active roster.