Newman (shoulder) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's game against the Rays.

Newman was struck on the shoulder by a pitch in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Phillies, but he was deemed available off the bench for the Reds' subsequent two games before he re-entered the lineup at shortstop in the series finale Sunday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. After checking out fine following that game, he'll stick in the lineup for a second straight day, albeit in a non-defensive role.