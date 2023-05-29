Newman went 2-for-2 with three walks and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Newman miraculously reached base in all five of his at bats and never scored a run even with the Reds totaling eight runs in Sunday's contest. It didn't help that the two guys hitting behind him combined to go 0-for-9, but Newman has now put together four straight multi-hit games and has raised his batting average 40 points over that span. The Reds' infield is too crowded at the moment for Newman to see consistent playing time, but he'll continue to be given opportunities while he's swinging a hot bat.