Newman started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over Miami.

Newman swiped second base in the fourth inning but was stranded there. It was his eighth steal in 70 games. He plays a part-time role for the Reds but has experienced a slight uptick in opportunities with Jonathan India (foot) on the injured list. India had been expected to be activated Tuesday, but the Reds pushed his return back to Friday.