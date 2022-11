The Pirates traded Newman to the Reds on Friday in exchange for right-hander Dauri Moreta.

Cincinnati traded Kyle Farmer to the Twins earlier Friday, and Newman will essentially replace Farmer as the top utility player off the Reds' bench. While Newman provides little power, he has good bat-to-ball skills and a little speed. Newman finished with a .288 average (15-for-52) and three steals in his final 15 games last season.