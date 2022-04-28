The Reds activated Moustakas (biceps) from the 10-day injured list Thursday. He'll serve as the Reds' designated hitter and will bat seventh in the team's series finale with the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Moustakas was likely 3-to-4 days away from a return, but the Reds will end up bringing the 33-year-old back sooner than expected after he presumably looked better than expected in his workouts. Bell noted that Moustakas' biceps injury was still affecting his throwing, so he's expected to be limited to a DH or pinch-hitting role for the next several games before reclaiming his usual duties at third base. The lefty-hitting Moustakas should make regular starts against right-handed pitching, but he could frequently sit against southpaws.