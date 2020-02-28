Reds' Mike Moustakas: Away for personal reasons

Moustakas left camp Friday because his wife is about to give birth, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas will presumably miss a few games to be with his wife and newborn child, but his preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be significantly impacted. He lines up as the Reds' starting second baseman this season, though he could return to his typical position of third base if Eugenio Suarez isn't recovered from his shoulder injury by Opening Day.