site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-mike-moustakas-back-in-action-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Back in action Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moustakas (illness) was activated from the injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
This was the earliest Moustakas was eligible to come off the IL. He will start at third base and bat cleanup against righty Walker Buehler.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read