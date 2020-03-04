Reds' Mike Moustakas: Back in action
Moustakas (personal) will lead off and man second base in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Moustakas will check back into the Reds' spring lineup for the first time since Feb. 26 after he was away from camp for a few days following the birth of his child over the weekend. With Opening Day still three weeks away, Moustakas has plenty of time to get his normal spring load of at-bats in before he begins his first season as a member of the Reds. Assuming Eugenio Suarez's shoulder injury doesn't prove to be a long-term concern, Moustakas is expected to be a mainstay at second base throughout the season.
