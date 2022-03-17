Moustakas will likely get the lion's share of playing time at third base for the Reds following the trade of Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Obviously, Mike has earned that," Reds manager David Bell said. "We know what kind of player he is. You lose Geno - huge loss - and you have Mike Moustakas to kind of step right in. He was already factoring in there anyway."

Moustakas had three different injuries last season, missing 85 games. He'll no longer have to scramble to play out of position, though it's possible he'll still see some time at DH.