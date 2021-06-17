Manager David Bell said Thursday that Moustakas (foot) will be back in a walking boot for about a week before he's re-evaluated, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas returned to Cincinnati on Wednesday after he experienced a setback in Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Louisville, and his rehab assignment will officially be shut down for at least a week. The 32-year-old reportedly didn't tear his plantar fasciitis, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action following the setback. Kyle Farmer should continue to see increased playing time in his absence.