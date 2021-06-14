Moustakas (heel) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and could be activated during the four-game series at San Diego, which begins Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined by a bruised right heel since May 18, but he's on the cusp of his return after a nearly monthlong absence. Moustakas is only expected to require a few games in the minors to get back up to speed, assuming he avoids any setbacks.