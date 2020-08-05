site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-mike-moustakas-bruised-left-quad | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Bruised left quad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moustakas left Tuesday's game with a bruised left quad, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
We'll await further word on how serious the injury is and how Moustakas suffered it. Kyle Farmer replaced him in the game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.