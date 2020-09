Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Moustakas came up big in the fifth inning, putting his team in the lead with a three-run blast to center field. The veteran third baseman has slugged five home runs and sits with 17 RBI to go with a .220/.331/.410 slash line over 34 contests this season.