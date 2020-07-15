The Reds have been pleased with Moustakas's defense at second base so far, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He's made all the plays," manager David Bell said. "He has great hands. He has a strong arm, which you can get away without having a really strong arm at second base. But it does help, especially with the way teams play defense now. A lot of times, he'll be in a nontraditional position."

Bell elaborated that Moustakas's conditioning has improved considerably since spring training in March, and that's helped his range. It's not that second base is alien to Moustakas, but it's clearly not his top position. The Reds have made some defensive concessions to improve their hitting, between adding Moustakas at second base and either Nick Castellanos or Jesse Winker playing in the outfield, with the other at DH.