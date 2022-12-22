Moustakas (calf) was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday.
The 34-year-old missed the final six weeks of last season with a calf injury, and he won't be returning to the Reds in 2023. Cincinnati still owes Moustakas $22 million -- $18 million for his 2023 salary and a $4 million buyout for 2024 -- but the team decided it was time to move on after he posted a .212/.289/.356 slash line over the past two years. Given the remaining contract, Moustakas is likely to go unclaimed on waivers and hit free agency.