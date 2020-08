Moustakas was removed from Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas went 0-for-2 before leading off the sixth inning with the hit by pitch, and he was subsequently replaced by a pinch runner. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 31-year-old seems unlikely to be in the lineup for Game 2 with the quick turnaround and the new seven-inning rules for doubleheaders.