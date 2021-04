Moustakas (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Moustakas was a late scratch Friday due to a non-COVID-related illness. However, the issue apparently isn't overly serious, as manager David Bell is optimistic that Moustakas will be available Saturday. Through 12 games this year, Moustakas has slashed .289/.404/.553 with two home runs and five RBI.