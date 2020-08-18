Moustakas (quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Moustakas worked out at the Reds' alternate training site Monday, and it apparently went well since he's expected to return in time for the Reds' doubleheader against the Royals on Wednesday. The team's layoff gave the 31-year-old some extra time to recover from his bruised quadriceps. Moustakas slashed .238/.333/.524 with two home runs and six RBI over his first seven games of 2020.