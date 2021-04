Moustakas (illness) is feeling better Friday and is expected to ramp up his activity over the weekend, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a non-COVID illness Tuesday, but the issue doesn't appear to be a major concern. If he continues to feel good after participating in baseball activities this weekend, manager David Bell said that Moustakas should return sometime during the Reds' upcoming series against the Dodgers.