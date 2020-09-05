Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

While Moustakas did not start in the matinee, he did have a pinch-hit double off the bench in Game 1, so he was 3-for-4 for the day. The homer was especially good to see, as Moustakas had gone a whopping 21 games without a long ball (only two doubles during that stretch). Perhaps he's starting to feel like he has his legs under him again after his season was derailed early on by a quadriceps injury.