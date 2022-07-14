Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Moustakas took Luis Severino deep for a solo shot in the top of the second inning, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead. The homer was his fifth of the year and second in three games. Additionally, the long ball filled the middle slot of a back-to-back-to-back home run stretch with Kyle Farmer and Stuart Fairchild. Moustakas has struggled to hit for average this year, batting .210 with five homers, 11 doubles, 20 RBI, 23 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.