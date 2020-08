Moustakas (quadriceps) is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals. He is also planning to play the field in the nightcap, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's encouraging that Moustakas may start both games of the twin bill after being sidelined with a quad strain. This will be a homecoming of sorts, as he will be playing in Kansas City, his home city for the early phase of his career.