Reds' Mike Moustakas: Hits bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moustakas will sit Tuesday against the Pirates.
Moustakas hasn't started against a lefty since his return from the injured list in early August. That trend continues here against Dillon Peters, with Eugenio Suarez starting at third base.
