Moustakas went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Moustakas was cleared to return after being absent from the Reds' lineup for the past three games due to an illness. He quickly produced at the plate, taking Kyle Hendricks deep in his second at-bat of the game for a two-run home run. It was Moustakas' second homer of the year, and he has now reached base in seven of his 12 plate appearances.