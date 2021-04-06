Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Moustakas' solo homer in the fifth inning was his first long ball of the season and tied the game up at 2-2. Through four games, he's drawn five walks and knocked three extra-base hits.
