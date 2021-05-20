The Reds hope Moustakas (heel) won't need to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas left Friday's game against the Rockies with a bruised heel and remained out of the lineup since then, though he did appear twice off the bench, most recently on Tuesday. That means his move to the injured list can only be backdated by one day, but it looks as though he has a good chance to return when first eligible May 29 against the Cubs.