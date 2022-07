Moustakas is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

With southpaw Nestor Cortes on the mound, the Reds will move two of their key left-handed bats in Moustakas and Tyler Naquin to the bench. Donovan Solano and Stuart Fairchild will replace Moustakas and Naquin in the lineup at designated hitter and in right field, respectively.