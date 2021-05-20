The Reds placed Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right heel contusion.

Moustakas had been out of the lineup for the last five games with the heel injury and apparently wasn't progressing as quickly as expected, so the Reds will shut him down for another week with the hope the extra rest helps resolve the issue. Infielder Max Schrock was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move, but Moustakas' absence should continue to open up regular starts for Kyle Farmer at either shortstop or third base.