Moustakas was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against Cleveland due to a non-COVID-related illness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Moustakas was removed from the Reds' lineup just before Friday's first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. Kyle Farmer will step in at third base Friday, batting seventh.
